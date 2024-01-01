What is the Gelonade strain and where it did it come from? Gelonade is a Sativa-dominant strain reflecting 70% Sativa and 30% Indica genetics. The parents of Gelonade are Gelato #41 and Lemontree, two strains with California origins. Gelato #41 was bred by Mario Guzman also known as Sherbinski from San Francisco, whereas Lemontree was crafted by breeders in Santa Cruz. Already two exceptional strains, California breeder, Tastebudz, first combined them to make an incredibly awesome hybrid. The scent and taste of Gelonade is like no other, as her terpene profile is delicious in that you have a complex terpene cocktail of pine, ice cream, and lemonade. You won't regret getting hold of our Gelonade feminized photoperiod seeds and growing, seeing, smelling, and smoking one of California's best exports.

