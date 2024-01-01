About this product
What is the Gelonade strain and where it did it come from? Gelonade is a Sativa-dominant strain reflecting 70% Sativa and 30% Indica genetics. The parents of Gelonade are Gelato #41 and Lemontree, two strains with California origins. Gelato #41 was bred by Mario Guzman also known as Sherbinski from San Francisco, whereas Lemontree was crafted by breeders in Santa Cruz. Already two exceptional strains, California breeder, Tastebudz, first combined them to make an incredibly awesome hybrid. The scent and taste of Gelonade is like no other, as her terpene profile is delicious in that you have a complex terpene cocktail of pine, ice cream, and lemonade. You won't regret getting hold of our Gelonade feminized photoperiod seeds and growing, seeing, smelling, and smoking one of California's best exports.
About this brand
Gelato Seeds
Gelato Seeds is a breakthrough American cannabis seedbank hailing from Los Angeles County CA. First spawned in 2019 by a select group of professional World class cultivators, this genetic powerhouse provides over 200 unique and solid strains at very affordable prices. All of their seeds are feminized and come in photoperiod and autoflower varieties. Gelato Seeds offers their own brand as well as other top tier breeders such as Exotic Genetix, LIT Farms, Cookies, and more.
