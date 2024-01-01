Oreoz is an Indica dominant strain that produces beautiful cola structure, majestic hues, and fully caked with trichomes. This high yielding plant has the aroma and taste of chocolate pudding and earthy kush notes.
Gelato Seeds is a breakthrough American cannabis seedbank hailing from Los Angeles County CA. First spawned in 2019 by a select group of professional World class cultivators, this genetic powerhouse provides over 200 unique and solid strains at very affordable prices. All of their seeds are feminized and come in photoperiod and autoflower varieties. Gelato Seeds offers their own brand as well as other top tier breeders such as Exotic Genetix, LIT Farms, Cookies, and more.