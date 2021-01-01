About this product

The First. The Best.

Just like people, plants benefit from an appropriate diet. But different types of plants have significantly different nutrient needs, and these needs change during each growth cycle. So what's the best way to keep your fruits, vegetables and flowers happy and healthy?



At General Hydroponics, we wrestled with that question four decades ago. Our solution: Flora Series. First formulated in 1976, Flora Series is the original three-part hydroponic-based nutrient system. And thanks to its ingredients, consistent performance and unparalleled results, it's the most-used nutrient today.



Good Things Come in Threes



Flora Series consists of three highly concentrated liquid nutrients:

-FloraGro builds strong roots during a plant's vegetative stage.

-FloraMicro is used during a plant's growth and bloom cycles.

-FloraBloom is added while a plant is fruiting and/or flowering.



By using different combinations of these products, you can fulfill each plant's exact nutrient needs based on its growth stage and environment. Your plants will receive the ideal balance of primary, secondary and micronutrients — and the results will show. Get ready for vigorous plants, large flowers, enhanced yields and nutrient-dense crops.



Flora Series is a favorite among millions of growers, gardeners, scientists and researchers worldwide. See why for yourself.



For hard water with a ppm value above 250 we recommend FloraMicro Hardwater.



Available sizes:

-1 pint

-1 quart

-1 gallon

-2.5 gallon

-6 gallon

-15 gallon



Performance Pack

We threw in everything but the kitchen sink, so you can get outstanding results in hydro, coco or soil. Thousands of other gardeners have already experienced the benefits, and this pack comes at an irresistible value. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, you'll want to try the Flora Series Performance Pack.



Performance Pack includes:

-16oz FloraMicro

-16oz FloraGro

-16oz FloraBloom

-8oz FloraBlend

-8oz Liquid KoolBloom

-4oz FloraKleen

-1oz Rapid Start

-1oz Floralicious Plus

-1oz pH Test Indicator