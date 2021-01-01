About this product

Fermented from a proprietary mix of plant materials, seaweeds, rock powders and humic acids. The fermentation method provides a feast for a highly active mixture of microorganisms, so they can multiply quickly and form new compounds.



Stronger Roots = More Growth

By developing new compounds that are highly soluble and easily used by plants, FloraBlend contributes to more vigorous root systems and a stronger plant structure.



The biologically derived blend can have a profound impact during the crucial vegetative stage. You'll see a visible increase in the mass, size and number of roots, stems and foliage.



FloraBlend can be used on all vegetable, fruit and flowering plants, from just after germination into the early stages of flowering and fruiting — and in several growing setups, including hydroponics, coco, soil and soilless.



Quantities:



1 Quart

1 Gallon

2.5 Gallon

6 Gallon

15 Gallon

55 Gallon