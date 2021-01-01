About this product

The foundation of Floralicious is Floralicious Plus, our No. 1 nutrient additive. This highly concentrated solution is formulated for use in both the vegetative and flowering stages of growth.



Packed with powerful seaweed extracts, carbon-building blocks and aromatic oils, Floralicious Plus enhances colors and aromatic qualities.



Exactly What Your Plants Need



Floralicious also includes these less-concentrated supplements, designed for particular growth stages:



Floralicious Grow, specifically blended for vegetative growth, improves nutrient assimilation and helps build the foundation of root and leaf mass that's needed for superior harvests.

Floralicious Bloom, specifically blended for fruiting or flowering stages of growth, improves colors and yields in flowering plants.

Whether you're using prepared soil or soilless mixes, coco blends, or hydroponics, Floralicious can help you bring out the best in your plants.



Quantities:



8 oz

1 Pint

1 Quart

1 Gallon

2.5 Gallon (Grow & Bloom)