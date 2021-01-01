About this product

Natural Sweetener

FloraNectar is formulated with molasses and essential minerals to deliver numerous benefits for both plants and soil. It offers an ideal food source for beneficial microorganisms, increasing their growth rate to boost soil respiration.



The beneficial process of respiration releases carbon dioxide from the soil so that plants can use this naturally occurring chemical compound for growth.



Six Flavors, One Purpose

FloraNectar comes in six flavor formulas: FruitnFusion, PineappleRush, BananaBliss, GrapeExpectations, SugarCane and BlueBerry Dream. These bring a higher degree of aroma to fruits and flowers.



No matter which formula you choose, FloraNectar will help your plants regulate key metabolism processes. This allows plants to achieve a balance between respiration and photosynthesis, leading to more abundant fruiting and flowering activity.



Quantities:



1 Quart

1 Gallon

2.5 Gallon

6 Gallon