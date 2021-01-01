About this product

Any Plant, Any Media

FloraNova is a breakthrough in a bottle. Its patented formula gives you the robust fertilizer strength usually found in a dry form, but with the quick application of a liquid. That means you can give your plants the nutrients they need, rapidly and easily.



This user-friendly fertilizer hybrid contains a unique combination of minerals and natural additives. It's ideal for all plants and multiple types of gardening.



However you choose to garden, FloraNova delivers the nutrients all your plants require. No more guesswork about soil vs. soilless garden needs. And because it releases mineral and organic nutrients throughout the plant cycle, you can count on rapid growth from new starts all the way to fruits and flowers.



Two Steps to Plant Nutrition

FloraNova takes a two-step approach to bringing nutrients to your plants:



FloraNova Grow supports and nourishes plants from their first moments of growth into later stages. It's also ideal for delivering needed nutrients to mother plants and new cuttings so you can establish them with confidence.



FloraNova Bloom, designed specifically for fruiting or flowering stages of growth, promotes vibrant color and higher yields.



Key minerals and quality fertilization — FloraNova gives you the best of both worlds.



Quantities:



-1 Pint

-1 Quart

-1 Gallon

-2.5 Gallon