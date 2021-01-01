About this product

For Flowers and Fruit



Liquid KoolBloom is used early and continually builds up flower production. Dry KoolBloom is used late in the bloom phase to increase weight, yield and to encourage rapid ripening. Dry KoolBloom provides an intense final push at the end of the plant's life cycle. Use Liquid Kool Bloom at the beginning to maximize the effect of Dry KoolBloom at the end. Start with liquid, finish with dry.

Beautiful blooms come from expert care. Liquid KoolBloom bolsters your efforts with essential nutrients your flowering plants need for vigorous growth, bigger blooms and increased flowering sites.



For use between the vegetative and flowering phases, Liquid KoolBloom enriches plants with key components that increase nutrient uptake from roots to buds. With that level of nutrition, more of your buds will get what they need to reach the flowering or fruiting state, and develop into larger blooms or fruits.



Great Roots, More Flowers

Many types of flowering plants have young, delicate root systems that can be easily disrupted by external stressors, especially during the transition into the flowering and fruiting stage.



These challenges can negatively affect that plant cycle and cause buds to fail. Liquid KoolBloom's unique formula gets plants the key nutrients they require — all the way down to the roots — in a way that strengthens and promotes robust growth.



Liquid KoolBloom is used early to build up flower production, while a companion product, Dry KoolBloom, focuses on the later stages of ripening.

When flowering and fruiting plants are in their last stages of growth, how you address their unique nutrient needs will determine whether you get a bounty or just a bunch of buds. Get bountiful, with Dry KoolBloom.



Specifically designed for that final push when buds transition to flowers or fruits, Dry KoolBloom is a nutrient supplement rich with phosphorous, potassium and other ripening elements. In combination, these components give plants precisely what they need, from roots to blooms, to be more productive and vigorous.



Multiple Benefits

In addition to increased flower density, Dry KoolBloom promotes greater oil and fragrance production along with faster ripening. Highly concentrated and cost effective, this supplement offers macronutrients that are primarily responsible for flower and fruit growth.



Dry KoolBloom is used for the ripening stage to increase the intensity of the plant's flowering and fruiting process. A companion product, Liquid KoolBloom, focuses on the earlier stage of transition, from vegetative to flowering state. The combination of these two supplements forms the foundation of our most potent flowering and fruiting formula, bringing you increased yields and bigger, brighter blooms.



Liquid KoolBloom Quantities:



1 Quart

1 Gallon

2.5 Gallon

6 Gallon

15 Gallon

55 Gallon



KoolBloom Quantities:



4 oz

2.2 lb pouch

16 lb