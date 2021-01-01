About this product

To maximize plant growth, the pH level of your nutrients should be slightly acidic. Experienced growers consider the ideal pH for most crops to fall between 5.5 and 6.5. Users of General Hydroponics nutrient products generally do not experience problems maintaining the proper pH range because our formulas are pH buffered. However, some important exceptions do exist. pH can acidify to an unacceptable level when nutrient solutions are used with poor quality water, or pH unstable media, such as rockwool. High growth rates can also destabilize pH.



pH Test Kit



General Hydroponics pH Test Kits make pH testing easy. Fill a test-tube halfway with nutrient, add a few drops of pH Test Indicator, and observe the coloration of the liquid in the test vial. Many experienced growers prefer our pH Test Kit to expensive electronic meters because it is reliable and easy of use.



Quantities:



1 oz

pH Test Indicator



Quantities:



1 oz

8 oz



pH Up



The premium solution maintaining and raise a nutrient's pH level. Base formulated using Potassium Hydroxide and Potassium Carbonate. Add a little at a time if your nutrient pH is too low in order to raise the pH to the proper level.



pH Down



The premium solution maintaining and lower a nutrient's pH level. Acid formulated using food grade Phosphoric acid. Just add a little at a time if your nutrient pH is too high in order to lower the pH to the proper level.



Quantities:



8 oz - Liquid

1 Quart - Liquid

1 Gallon - Liquid

2.2 lb - Dry

16 lb - Dry