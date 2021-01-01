Loading…
Logo for the brand General Hydroponics

General Hydroponics

RapidStart

About this product

Rooting Enhancer

Using RapidStart stimulates prolific root branching and development of fine root hairs that increase nutrient uptake and grow healthier, whiter roots. RapidStart can be used for all plants in prepared soil/soilless mixes, coco blends and hydroponics.

Quantities:

125 ml
275 ml
500 ml
1 L
