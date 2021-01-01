About this product

Root Inoculants and Protectors



SubCulture-M is a unique blend of mycorrhizae that can be dusted on roots during transplant. SubCulture-B is a blend of cultured bacteria that can be used in hydroponic reservoirs and in soils. Both products allow your plants to develop a symbiotic relationship with the media, nutrients and microbiology that serve to increase your plants immunity to disease and also promote a huge increase in yields.



SubCulture-M



Mycorrhizal Root Inoculant



Builds strong root systems

Greatly increases root mass to enhance growth & yield

Helps plants absorb nutrients & water more efficiently

SubCulture-M is a mycorrhiza root inoculant that contains a wide diversity of endo & ecto mycorrhizal fungi that colonize plant roots. These beneficial fungi form a fine network of fibrous strands that serve as an extension of the plants root system; increasing root area and helping plants absorb water and nutrients. Use SubCulture-M from germination or propagation all the way through harvest. Reduce the amount of fertilizer while achieving superior growth & huge yields.



Specifically formulated for growth systems using coco, soil, hydroponic and soilless mediums, SubCulture-B is a bacterial root inoculant that's packed with beneficial microorganisms. The supplement works to increase vitality and yield in all plants.



The bacteria in SubCulture-B are cultured in a highly salt-tolerant environment, so they work well with mineral-based nutrients (a vital part of coco systems in particular). The strains maintain symbiotic relationships with plants and strengthen the soil-food web that gives plants their solid foundation.



In addition, these bacteria allow plants to ingest nitrogen, carbon compounds and sulfur, and turn those essential components into key compounds for growth.



Steadier Growth

Beneficial bacteria help recycle nutrients back to the plants. Without these nutrients, plants would have a much harder time trying to access certain minerals and compounds.



SubCulture-B has the ability to sequester and absorb these elements so plants can use them more easily. This results in a steadier rate of growth as well as more buffered pH levels in the soil.



Our cutting-edge root inoculant can be dusted on roots during transplants to increase plant immunity, reduce the stress of transition and strengthen root growth for more predictable growing.



