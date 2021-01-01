Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand General Organics

General Organics

BioRoot

About this product

BioRoot is a natural root growth supplement that helps plants establish healthy and vibrant root systems. It contains vitamins, enzymes, organic and humic acids that stimulate root growth. BioRoot is outstanding for seedlings and cuttings, helping young plants develop strong and massive root systems. For mature plants BioRoot will maintain health by improved nutrient uptake. Use BioRoot with any garden soil, potting mix, or other growing media.

Highly recommended for cuttings and transplants!

Quantities:

1 Quart
1 Gallon
2.5 Gallon
6 Gallon
15 Gallon
55 Gallon
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!