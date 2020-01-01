Cannabis enthusiast apparel serving a cannabis enthusiast community. Following every purchase made on generationmj.com, we proudly donate $4.20 to non-profit organizations battling the unfair laws of cannabis and fighting for a safe, green filled future. Proudly supporting organizations like NORML, Americans for Safe Access (ASA,) Canadians for Safe Access (CSA,) and many more! This is the era, the generation of cannabis legalization and since it is such a new industry for everyone, it's going to take more than a few crooks in the government to create fair marijuana laws for everyone. Come together, wear Generation:MJ, be Generation:MJ, and do your part in the growing cannabis industry.