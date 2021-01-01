About this product
Indica strain bred from crossing DoSiDo and Tina. Pungent, skunky cookies on the smell, with a sweetness on the taste. This strain gives calming, mind resting effects.
Genesis Bioceuticals
Here at Genesis Bioceuticals, We Embrace Nature and Technology to Cultivate Arizona's Finest Cannabis. We combine the strongest genetics available with the passion and knowledge of our cultivation team to achieve excellent results. All grown in our state of the art Recirculating Deep Water Culture Facility.