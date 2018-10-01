About this strain
An offspring of the famed Zkittlez strain, Rozé is an award-winning hybrid strain that was handed down by "Gas Station Bob" to the Emerald Triangle breeders of 3rd Gen Fam. Carefully selected from 16 phenotypes, the Rozé was selected for its heavy resin production, purple coloration, and sweet floral aroma. This strain is rich in THC as well as myrcene and pinene terpenes, which build a complex chemical profile that won Rozé 2nd place in the 2017 Emerald Cup.
Genesis Bioceuticals
Here at Genesis Bioceuticals, We Embrace Nature and Technology to Cultivate Arizona's Finest Cannabis. We combine the strongest genetics available with the passion and knowledge of our cultivation team to achieve excellent results. All grown in our state of the art Recirculating Deep Water Culture Facility.