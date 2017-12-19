GENESIS PHARMS
Orange Blossom
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Orange Blossom effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
36% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Nausea
13% of people say it helps with nausea
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!