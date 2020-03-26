Gen!usTHC
Larry OG Pre-Roll 1g
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Guess what it tastes like. Did you guess Key Lime Pie? Good. In addition to being absolutely delicious, this potent strain produces relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia.
Larry OG effects
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
23% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
