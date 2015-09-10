Gen!usTHC
Thin Mint Pre-Roll 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Not just a name: smells like its delicious cookie counterpart. While a 50/50 hybrid, night time is the right time to enjoy, and beginners should be mindful of the dose to avoid an overpowering couch-lock.
548 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
