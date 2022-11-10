We’re back in the game to bring premium, locally-sourced Massachusetts flower to the cannabis enthusiasts of the Commonwealth – offering a rotating selection of classic strains, as well as the latest in boutique cultivars.



With our Gentlemen Smugglers Premium Cannabis, you’re free to choose between two tasty adventures: “High Tide” (Sativa-leaning, great for daytime use) & “Low Tide” (Indica-leaning, great for nighttime use).