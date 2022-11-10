Gentlemen Smugglers Mini Pre-Roll Tins: the ideal option for easy, effective cannabis consumption wherever your (responsible) exploits may take you. Our tins are designed for discrete storage, ensuring the preservation of all that locally-sourced, terpene-rich flower goodness.



With our Gentlemen Smugglers Premium Cannabis, you’re free to choose between two tasty adventures: “High Tide” (Sativa-leaning, great for daytime use) & “Low Tide” (Indica-leaning, great for nighttime use).