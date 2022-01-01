About this product
Unlock the power of a full plant profile. Do you love our full spectrum formulas but are looking for a wellness boost? Our Delta 9 1:1 Gummies are the perfect mix of hemp-derived Delta 9 and CBD. Each gummy contains 10mg of Delta 9 THC and 10mg of CBD and come in a variety of tropical flavors.
About this brand
Georgia Hemp Company
The Georgia Hemp Company is dedicated to delivering the highest quality hemp products and advocating for the growing awareness of hemp and CBD education. Every product we sell – foods, beverages, wellness products, apparel, and more – has been carefully vetted by our team for accuracy and quality. If it doesn’t meet The Georgia Hemp Company’s standard of excellence, then we won’t sell it. That’s our commitment to you: only Georgia’s Finest will do.