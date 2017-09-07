Blueberry Dream 2g All-In-One Vape

by Ghost.
Sativa THC 17% CBD —
Blueberry Dream is a hybrid strain that combines the genetics of Blueberryand Haze strains. It typically has a sweet and fruity aroma with hints of blueberry. This strain offers a balanced high, providing both a relaxed body sensation and a euphoric cerebral effect.

From Leafs by Snoop, Blueberry Dream is a sativa strain with undisclosed genetics. Likely similar to the famous Blue Dream hybrid, Blueberry Dream is said to bring out your creativity while giving the mood a boost, all with the sweet flavor of ripe blueberries. With a typical THC content of about 14%, Blueberry Dream is a good choice for beginners looking for a less jarring psychoactive experience.

Ghost was founded on the belief that everyone should have access to high-quality cannabis products. Our journey began in 2019 with a focus on revolutionizing the vaping experience.

At Ghost, we go beyond mere production; we deliver a comprehensive vaping experience. Our dedicated team works tirelessly, overseeing each stage of product creation, from the delicate extraction process to the meticulous crafting of our vaping hardware. This unwavering commitment to quality ensures that every customer receives a product that exceeds expectations.

The experience is enhanced with the artful blending of terpenes, creating a symphony of flavors and aromas that serve to heighten the user's enjoyment. In addition, our packaging is designed not only to protect our products but also to create an appealing, sensory-unpacking experience.

From day one, our mission has been to bring the incredible benefits of cannabis to as many people as possible. As we move forward, we remain committed to this mission. Through constant innovation, a commitment to sustainability, and a focus on quality, we aim to redefine what's possible with cannabis vaping.

Join us in our journey and discover a vaping experience unlike any other, right here at Ghost.
