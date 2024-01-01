Horchata 1g Pod

Horchata is a cross between Jet Fuel Gelato and Mochi Gelato. The uplifting and relaxing effects are complimented with sweet, earthy, and floral undertones.

Horchata is a balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jet Fuel Gelato with Mochi Gelato. The effects of Horchata are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain tell us it’s a smooth smoke that tastes earthy, floral, and woody. Horchata effects are uplifting and relaxing. Some consumers say this strain makes them extra talkative. Medical marijuana patients choose Horchata to relieve symptoms associated with PTSD and depression. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, with pinene and ocimene as the secondary terpenes. Horchata is 20% THC, although actual THC percentage may vary from grower to grower. This strain pairs well with evening activities but could also be used for stimulating conversation among friends. The popular Horchata in 2022 comes from Compound Genetics, though WyEast Genetics also sells crosses of it.

Ghost was founded on the belief that everyone should have access to high-quality cannabis products. Our journey began in 2019 with a focus on revolutionizing the vaping experience.

At Ghost, we go beyond mere production; we deliver a comprehensive vaping experience. Our dedicated team works tirelessly, overseeing each stage of product creation, from the delicate extraction process to the meticulous crafting of our vaping hardware. This unwavering commitment to quality ensures that every customer receives a product that exceeds expectations.

The experience is enhanced with the artful blending of terpenes, creating a symphony of flavors and aromas that serve to heighten the user's enjoyment. In addition, our packaging is designed not only to protect our products but also to create an appealing, sensory-unpacking experience.

From day one, our mission has been to bring the incredible benefits of cannabis to as many people as possible. As we move forward, we remain committed to this mission. Through constant innovation, a commitment to sustainability, and a focus on quality, we aim to redefine what's possible with cannabis vaping.

Join us in our journey and discover a vaping experience unlike any other, right here at Ghost.
