Sunshine OG 1g Pod

by Ghost.
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Sunshine OG comes from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and Sunshine Daydream. These citrus, tropical flavors will have you feeling focused and happy.

About this strain

Sunshine OG is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Chemdawg and Sunshine Daydream. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Sunshine OG is a bright and uplifting strain that can energize your day and boost your creativity. Sunshine OG is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sunshine OG effects include feeling focused, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sunshine OG when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Savvy, Sunshine OG features flavors like citrus, tropical, and orange. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a fruity and floral aroma. The average price of Sunshine OG typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Sunshine OG has a beautiful appearance, with light green buds that glisten with trichomes and orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sunshine OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Ghost.
Ghost.
Shop products
Ghost was founded on the belief that everyone should have access to high-quality cannabis products. Our journey began in 2019 with a focus on revolutionizing the vaping experience.

At Ghost, we go beyond mere production; we deliver a comprehensive vaping experience. Our dedicated team works tirelessly, overseeing each stage of product creation, from the delicate extraction process to the meticulous crafting of our vaping hardware. This unwavering commitment to quality ensures that every customer receives a product that exceeds expectations.

The experience is enhanced with the artful blending of terpenes, creating a symphony of flavors and aromas that serve to heighten the user's enjoyment. In addition, our packaging is designed not only to protect our products but also to create an appealing, sensory-unpacking experience.

From day one, our mission has been to bring the incredible benefits of cannabis to as many people as possible. As we move forward, we remain committed to this mission. Through constant innovation, a commitment to sustainability, and a focus on quality, we aim to redefine what's possible with cannabis vaping.

Join us in our journey and discover a vaping experience unlike any other, right here at Ghost.
