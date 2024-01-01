Triangle Kush Lemonade 1g Live Resin

by Ghost.
Triangle Kush Lemonade is an indica-dominant hybrid. This strain features a citrus-forward aroma with strong notes of lemon, complemented by earthy undertones from the Triangle Kush lineage. Its effects typically provide a deeply relaxing body effect while maintaining mental clarity and calmness.

Lemon Triangle Kush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Triangle Kush and Lemon Skunk. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lemon Triangle Kush is a rare and exclusive strain from Cresco, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Lemon Triangle Kush is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Triangle Kush effects include feeling heady, uplifting, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Triangle Kush when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety. Bred by Cresco, Lemon Triangle Kush features flavors like sweet, lemon, grapefruit, earthy, and herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a spicy aroma and anti-inflammatory effects. The average price of Lemon Triangle Kush typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Lemon Triangle Kush is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Triangle Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Ghost was founded on the belief that everyone should have access to high-quality cannabis products. Our journey began in 2019 with a focus on revolutionizing the vaping experience.

At Ghost, we go beyond mere production; we deliver a comprehensive vaping experience. Our dedicated team works tirelessly, overseeing each stage of product creation, from the delicate extraction process to the meticulous crafting of our vaping hardware. This unwavering commitment to quality ensures that every customer receives a product that exceeds expectations.

The experience is enhanced with the artful blending of terpenes, creating a symphony of flavors and aromas that serve to heighten the user's enjoyment. In addition, our packaging is designed not only to protect our products but also to create an appealing, sensory-unpacking experience.

From day one, our mission has been to bring the incredible benefits of cannabis to as many people as possible. As we move forward, we remain committed to this mission. Through constant innovation, a commitment to sustainability, and a focus on quality, we aim to redefine what's possible with cannabis vaping.

Join us in our journey and discover a vaping experience unlike any other, right here at Ghost.
