Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Ghost Vapes

Ghost Vapes

MV1 - Rose Gold

About this product

Our MV1 Rose Gold vaporizer offers pure delicacy that’s associated with this blush, gold metal combined with groundbreaking engineering that gives this vape its beloved flare. Experience the sheer power of our proprietary technology, giving you a soothing, cool vapor every time.

Our latest production units now come with:

- The latest heat-sink with improved seals
- Highly durable tactile Matt UV finish on reverse
- Newly improved door mechanism & switch
- Updated firmware to keep your MV1 vape operating at its very best
- Improved tolerances
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!