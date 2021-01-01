Loading…
Logo for the brand Ghost Vapes

Ghost Vapes

MV1 - Satin Silver

About this product

A classic yet statement vape, our MV1 Satin Silver vaporizer offers a unique, matte sheen finish, perfect for those wanting style as well as substance. Experience the massive power of our MV1 vapes in this convenient, on-demand, full convection, dry herb portable vape.

Our latest production units now come with:

- The latest heat-sink with improved seals
- Highly durable tactile Matt UV finish on reverse
- Newly improved door mechanism & switch
- Updated firmware to keep your MV1 vape operating at its very best
- Improved tolerances
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!