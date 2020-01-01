 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Giles Animation
Animated Explainer Videos and Promotional Services

Explainer Animations for the Cannabis Industry
Caricatures of Politicians who tried Cannabis
About Giles Animation

I offer graphics and promotional services for Cannabis businesses. I specialize in animated explainer videos, currently the most popular tool for presenting ideas of any kind, in a dynamic, engaging and economical way. They are particularly effective for crowdfunding and investor presentations. Cannabis Industries I can provide services for • Growers • Farmers • Investors • Chemists • Bakers • Geneticists • Researchers • Doctors • Confectioners • Packagers • Promoters • Bottlers • Dispensaries • And so many more... ​ Services • Animated Explainer videos • Branding • Packaging • Promotion • Web Design & banner ads • POS Design (in store promo)