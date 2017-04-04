Experience the potent effects of Black Ice with Glacier’s 8th Prepack. This 3.5g pack of hand-trimmed, premium buds showcases the remarkable cross between MAC #1 and OOOZE. Black Ice offers a complex aroma that blends earthy, berry, and mint scents, creating a uniquely inviting experience.



Glacier Pre-Packed Eighths symbolize the commitment to quality and precision in the selection and preparation of cannabis flowers. Hand trimming supports the integrity of each flower, preserving the structure and unique qualities of every bud. This meticulous process guarantees consistency, ensuring customers receive the same high-quality experience every time they choose Glacier Cannabis.



Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day, relieve stress, or enjoy a restful night's sleep, Black Ice provides balanced effects that soothe the body without overwhelming the mind. Dive into the rich and complex flavors of Black Ice and elevate your cannabis experience with Glacier’s 8th Prepack.

