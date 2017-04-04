Glacier Black Ice 8th Prepack 3.5g Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Experience the potent effects of Black Ice with Glacier’s 8th Prepack. This 3.5g pack of hand-trimmed, premium buds showcases the remarkable cross between MAC #1 and OOOZE. Black Ice offers a complex aroma that blends earthy, berry, and mint scents, creating a uniquely inviting experience.

Glacier Pre-Packed Eighths symbolize the commitment to quality and precision in the selection and preparation of cannabis flowers. Hand trimming supports the integrity of each flower, preserving the structure and unique qualities of every bud. This meticulous process guarantees consistency, ensuring customers receive the same high-quality experience every time they choose Glacier Cannabis.

Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day, relieve stress, or enjoy a restful night's sleep, Black Ice provides balanced effects that soothe the body without overwhelming the mind. Dive into the rich and complex flavors of Black Ice and elevate your cannabis experience with Glacier’s 8th Prepack.

About this strain

A cross between hybrids Black Domina and White Widow, Black Ice is an indica-dominant hybrid that is a reliable sedative. Although this flower has a pleasant aroma, its potency sets it apart from the rest. A product of Moon Seeds, Black Ice offers a high yield with an impressive THC content, making this strain optimal for pain and insomnia relief.

About this brand

Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
