Prepare for a burst of flavor with Glacier’s Blue Slushie 8th Prepack. This 3.5g pack features hand-trimmed, premium buds that capture the essence of locally cultivated Michigan craft flower. The Blue Slushie strain is known for its vibrant berry flavors and a hint of citrus, offering a sweet and refreshing experience. Each nug is carefully selected to preserve its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile, ensuring a potent and flavorful smoke.



Glacier Pre-Packed Eighths symbolize the commitment to quality and precision in the selection and preparation of cannabis flowers. Hand trimming supports the integrity of each flower, preserving the structure and unique qualities of every bud. This meticulous process guarantees consistency, ensuring customers receive the same high-quality experience every time they choose Glacier Cannabis.



Whether you're enjoying a day at the park, relaxing at home, or hanging out with friends, Glacier’s Blue Slushie 8th Prepack offers a delightful and convenient cannabis experience. Dive into the vibrant flavors of Blue Slushie and elevate your cannabis journey with Glacier.

