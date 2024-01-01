Dive into the Avalanche with Glacier’s Blue Slushie Avalanche Pack. This 28g pack of pre-ground frosty flower offers the best of Blue Slushie, known for its sweet berry and citrus flavors. Perfectly ground to the right consistency, it provides a convenient and potent experience without the hassle of a grinder.



Introducing the Avalanche Pack from Glacier Cannabis, a frosty wonder that encapsulates the thrilling essence of the mountains. The Blue Slushie strain brings a delightful and refreshing burst of flavor, perfect for any occasion. Each pack is a testament to Glacier Cannabis's dedication to quality and convenience, ensuring a premium product in every bowl.



Whether you're packing a bowl on the go, rolling joints quickly at home, or simply looking for a high-quality, pre-ground flower, Glacier’s Blue Slushie Avalanche Pack delivers a consistent and enjoyable experience. Embrace the sweet and refreshing flavors of Blue Slushie and elevate your cannabis journey with Glacier’s Avalanche Pack.

