Experience the refreshing burst of Blue Slushie with Glacier’s Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower. This strain, a delightful cross of Blueberry Cookies and Georgia Pie, offers a unique blend of sweet berry and creamy, pastry-like flavors. Each bud is meticulously hand-trimmed to preserve its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile, ensuring a potent and flavorful smoke.



Cultivated with care at Glacier's farm in Southeast Michigan, Blue Slushie benefits from a controlled environment tailored to its specific needs. This small-batch approach guarantees the highest quality buds, making each session a delightful experience.



Whether you’re seeking a flavorful escape or a relaxing evening, Glacier Blue Slushie Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower offers a premium cannabis experience that stands out in quality and taste.

