Cool down with Glacier’s Blue Slushie Peaks 5g Nug, a strain that brings a burst of refreshing flavors reminiscent of your favorite icy treat. This pristine 5-gram nug, hand-selected and carefully trimmed, is perfect for those seeking a premium cannabis experience.
Glacier Peaks nugs are a celebration of craft cultivation, showcasing frosty trichomes and rich aromas. Blue Slushie combines sweet berry and tart citrus notes, creating a flavor profile that's both invigorating and satisfying. Its effects are uplifting and energizing, making it an ideal choice for daytime use.
Packaged in high-quality, reusable glass jars with metal lids and paper labels, Glacier Peaks products are plastic-free, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and premium quality. Perfect for an afternoon at the beach or a day of adventure, Glacier’s Blue Slushie Peaks 5g Nug offers a refreshing escape with every puff. Embrace the cool, fruity flavors and elevate your cannabis experience.
We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!