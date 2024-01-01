Enjoy the icy cool sensation of Glacier Breath with Glacier’s Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower. This strain, a superb cross of Orange Kush Mints and Deep Breath, is celebrated for its refreshing minty flavor with hints of pine. Each bud, hand-trimmed to perfection, preserves its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile, ensuring a potent and flavorful smoke.



Grown in the optimal conditions of Glacial Farms, Glacier Breath benefits from a tailored growth environment that maximizes its potential. This approach guarantees a consistent supply of premium flower, delivering a reliable and top-quality experience.



Whether for relaxation or invigoration, Glacier Breath Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower from Glacier Cannabis provides a top-notch cannabis experience.

