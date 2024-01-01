Enjoy the icy cool sensation of Glacier Breath with Glacier’s Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower. This strain, a superb cross of Orange Kush Mints and Deep Breath, is celebrated for its refreshing minty flavor with hints of pine. Each bud, hand-trimmed to perfection, preserves its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile, ensuring a potent and flavorful smoke.
Grown in the optimal conditions of Glacial Farms, Glacier Breath benefits from a tailored growth environment that maximizes its potential. This approach guarantees a consistent supply of premium flower, delivering a reliable and top-quality experience.
Whether for relaxation or invigoration, Glacier Breath Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower from Glacier Cannabis provides a top-notch cannabis experience.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!