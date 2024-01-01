Glacier’s Polar Pack, an amazing selection embodying the essence of pure, potent, and locally cultivated Michigan craft flower. This half-ounce pack features our most significant nugs, carefully curated to deliver an unparalleled experience. The Glacier Breath strain, with its refreshing minty and earthy notes, brings a cooling burst of flavor to this pack. Each nug is meticulously selected and hand-trimmed to perfection, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes.



Crafted with Precision and Passion: Each nug in the Polar Pack is a product of our state-of-the-art facility at Glacial Farms. Our small-batch approach, with over a dozen dedicated grow rooms, ensures that every plant receives the individual attention it deserves, allowing us to closely monitor and manage our plants throughout their entire lifecycle.



Unmatched Purity and Potency: At Glacier, purity is not just a promise; it's our practice. We utilize local glacial rock dust in every pot, infusing our plants with natural nutrients and minerals. This unique touch contributes to the pure, refreshing taste and high potency that Glacier is renowned for. Our commitment to quality has led us to set a record for the highest total terpene content with a third-party testing lab, a testament to our dedication to delivering clean and effective products.



Whether you're exploring a new trail, relaxing in a hammock, or enjoying a beach bonfire, embrace the Polar Pack from Glacier! With Glacier’s Polar Pack, you’re not just enjoying cannabis; you’re embracing a lifestyle of quality, potency, and excellence. Experience the refreshing frost of Glacier’s Polar Pack, with large, frosty buds that are sure to impress. Dive into the cooling experience of the Glacier Breath strain and elevate your cannabis journey.

