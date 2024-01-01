Glacier Kush Mints Twin Peaks 7g Nugs Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
Hybrid THC 28%
Stay minty fresh with Glacier’s Kush Mints Twin Peaks 7g Nug. This strain combines the calming prowess of Bubba Kush with the sharp clarity of Animal Mints, offering a perfect blend for both relaxation and cerebral stimulation. Featuring two premium nugs totaling 7 grams, these nugs are hand-selected and carefully trimmed to preserve the integrity and potency of each strain.

Glacier Twin Peaks nugs are celebrated for their impressive size and exceptional bag appeal. Kush Mints boasts a rich terpene profile with earthy, sweet, and minty notes that invigorate your senses. Its effects start with an uplifting euphoria that enhances focus and mood, slowly giving way to a powerful full-body relaxation.

Packaged in high-quality, reusable glass jars with metal lids and paper labels, Glacier Twin Peaks products are plastic-free, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and premium quality. Perfect for a refreshing break after a hike or an evening of creative pursuits, Glacier’s Kush Mints Twin Peaks 7g Nugs offer a balanced and premium cannabis experience. Embrace the minty freshness and let your worries melt away.

About this strain

Kush Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kush Mints is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kush Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Kush Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kush Mints is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
