Glacier Red Velvet 8th Prepack 3.5g Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower

by Glacier Cannabis
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Indulge in the decadent charm of Glacier’s Red Velvet 8th Prepack. This 3.5g pre-pack features the luxurious Red Velvet strain, celebrated for its rich, dessert-like flavor. Each inhale envelops you in sweet, creamy notes, turning every session into a gourmet experience. The buds are CAKED in frost, making them as visually appealing as they are flavorful.

Glacier Pre-Packed Eighths reflect our dedication to excellence. Each eighth includes 3.5 grams of hand-picked, carefully trimmed buds, ensuring a consistent and potent product every time. The hand-trimming process safeguards the trichomes, enhancing the cannabinoid and terpene profile for a premium experience.

Red Velvet is renowned for its soothing and uplifting effects, making it perfect for relaxation or enhancing your mood. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or seeking a sweet escape, this strain’s balanced high provides the ideal blend of comfort and euphoria. With Glacier’s Red Velvet 8th Prepack, savor a premium cannabis experience that’s as indulgent as it is satisfying.

About this strain

Red Velvet is a hybrid marijuana strain crossing a Lemon Cherry Gelato to a Pina Acai. Bred by Grandiflora of Oakland, Red Velvet is carried by the brand Cookies. It can have a super unique cinnamon/red hot aroma, and hybrid effects. Red Velvet is a Leafly Buzz strain of May 2022.

About this brand

Glacier Cannabis
Michigan Grown Small-Batch Craft Cannabis

We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!
