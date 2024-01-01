Indulge in the decadent charm of Glacier’s Red Velvet 8th Prepack. This 3.5g pre-pack features the luxurious Red Velvet strain, celebrated for its rich, dessert-like flavor. Each inhale envelops you in sweet, creamy notes, turning every session into a gourmet experience. The buds are CAKED in frost, making them as visually appealing as they are flavorful.



Glacier Pre-Packed Eighths reflect our dedication to excellence. Each eighth includes 3.5 grams of hand-picked, carefully trimmed buds, ensuring a consistent and potent product every time. The hand-trimming process safeguards the trichomes, enhancing the cannabinoid and terpene profile for a premium experience.



Red Velvet is renowned for its soothing and uplifting effects, making it perfect for relaxation or enhancing your mood. Whether you’re winding down after a long day or seeking a sweet escape, this strain’s balanced high provides the ideal blend of comfort and euphoria. With Glacier’s Red Velvet 8th Prepack, savor a premium cannabis experience that’s as indulgent as it is satisfying.

Show more