Indulge in the luxurious flavor of Red Velvet with Glacier’s Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower. This strain, a delightful cross of Black Velvet and Red Pop, is known for its rich, dessert-like flavor with hints of berries and cream. Each bud is hand-trimmed to perfection, maintaining its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile for a potent and flavorful smoke.



Grown with meticulous care at Glacial Farms, Red Velvet benefits from a controlled environment that enhances its unique characteristics. This approach guarantees a consistent supply of high-quality flower, delivering a premium experience every time.



Perfect for a special occasion or a relaxing treat, Glacier Red Velvet Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower provides a top-tier cannabis experience.

