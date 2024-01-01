Experience the invigorating essence of Glacier’s Zest Mints 8th Prepack. This 3.5g offering combines the zesty freshness of Zest Mintz, a distinctive blend of Orange Kush Mints and Deep Breath, with the superior quality of our Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower. Each pre-pack is crafted to deliver a lively burst of citrus flavor, balanced by a cool, minty finish that refreshes your palate.



Our 8th Prepack symbolizes a commitment to excellence, featuring 3.5 grams of premium, hand-selected buds. The careful hand-trimming process ensures that each flower maintains its full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, providing a consistent and potent experience with every use.



Zest Mints is known for its uplifting and refreshing effects, ideal for boosting focus and happiness. This strain's unique flavor profile and balanced high make it perfect for both creative pursuits and social gatherings. With Glacier’s Zest Mints 8th Prepack, enjoy a premium cannabis experience that combines exceptional quality with an invigorating flavor.

