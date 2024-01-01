Experience the refreshing burst of Zest Mints with Glacier’s Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower. This strain, a vibrant cross of Orange Kush Mints and Deep Breath, offers a delightful blend of citrus and minty flavors. Each bud is hand-trimmed to maintain its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile, providing a potent and flavorful smoke.



Cultivated with the utmost care at Glacial Farms, Zest Mints thrives in a controlled environment designed to optimize its growth. This ensures a steady supply of fresh, high-quality flower, providing a consistent and exceptional experience.



Dive into the vibrant and sweet flavors of Zest Mints and elevate your cannabis journey with Glacier’s Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower.

