Experience the refreshing burst of Zest Mints with Glacier’s Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower. This strain, a vibrant cross of Orange Kush Mints and Deep Breath, offers a delightful blend of citrus and minty flavors. Each bud is hand-trimmed to maintain its rich cannabinoid and terpene profile, providing a potent and flavorful smoke.
Cultivated with the utmost care at Glacial Farms, Zest Mints thrives in a controlled environment designed to optimize its growth. This ensures a steady supply of fresh, high-quality flower, providing a consistent and exceptional experience.
Dive into the vibrant and sweet flavors of Zest Mints and elevate your cannabis journey with Glacier’s Legendary Hand-Trimmed Flower.
We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!