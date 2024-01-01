Add a zesty zing to your day with Glacier’s Zest Mints Twin Peaks 7g Nug. This strain is a vibrant blend of Orange Kush Mints and Deep Breath, offering a citrusy explosion with a refreshing minty finish. Featuring two premium nugs totaling 7 grams, these nugs are hand-selected and carefully trimmed to ensure premium quality.
Glacier Twin Peaks nugs are known for their exceptional bag appeal and rich flavors. Zest Mints delivers a burst of citrus flavor with gassy undertones, creating an invigorating smoking experience. Its effects are uplifting and refreshing, perfect for boosting focus and mood.
Packaged in high-quality, reusable glass jars with metal lids and paper labels, Glacier Twin Peaks products are plastic-free, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and premium quality. Ideal for a morning wake-and-bake or an afternoon pick-me-up, Glacier’s Zest Mints Twin Peaks 7g Nugs are the perfect companion for any cannabis enthusiast. Let the zesty flavors and uplifting effects enhance your day with every inhale.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We take pride in providing clean, high-quality products that are sure to leave you feeling frosty. We provide retailers throughout the state with our small-batch flower, 100% flower pre-rolls, terpy extracts, and more. Our goal is to give consumers top-quality products at affordable prices. Try Glacier Cannabis, and get lost in the frost!