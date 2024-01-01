Add a zesty zing to your day with Glacier’s Zest Mints Twin Peaks 7g Nug. This strain is a vibrant blend of Orange Kush Mints and Deep Breath, offering a citrusy explosion with a refreshing minty finish. Featuring two premium nugs totaling 7 grams, these nugs are hand-selected and carefully trimmed to ensure premium quality.



Glacier Twin Peaks nugs are known for their exceptional bag appeal and rich flavors. Zest Mints delivers a burst of citrus flavor with gassy undertones, creating an invigorating smoking experience. Its effects are uplifting and refreshing, perfect for boosting focus and mood.



Packaged in high-quality, reusable glass jars with metal lids and paper labels, Glacier Twin Peaks products are plastic-free, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and premium quality. Ideal for a morning wake-and-bake or an afternoon pick-me-up, Glacier’s Zest Mints Twin Peaks 7g Nugs are the perfect companion for any cannabis enthusiast. Let the zesty flavors and uplifting effects enhance your day with every inhale.

Show more