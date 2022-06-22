Checkout the spherical pocket bubbler by Grab Labs. This mini water pipe is versatile, portable, fun, and efficient! Dubbed by Grav as the pocket bubbler, this pipe is small, convenient, and easy to carry around with you when traveling. Add a little bit of water into the body, pack your bowl, and get some great filtration and smooth hits. The 10mm flower bowl can also be packed with the remaining piece of a well rolled paper to save your finger tips from getting burnt.



You can also pick up a nail and use this piece with concentrates as its truly a dual hitter pipe.



Length Height : About 3"

Joint : 10mm Female

Use With : Flower & Concentrates

Comes With : 10mm Cup Bowl