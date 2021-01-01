About this product

From the moment you open the jar, you’ll know that you’re in for a treat. Berry Fire is a wonderfully heady strain that’s sure to put your mind at ease. Sweet blueberry flavors are then taken over by a rich earthy finish that provides a deliciously smooth smoking experience. Berry Fire will remind you of a relaxing summer evening where all your worries feel a little farther away. Perfect for getting yourself out of a funk, just like a big slice of blueberry pie.



Feelings: Calming, Relaxing

Flavor: Blueberry, Earthy, Herbal

Usage: Destressing, Winding Down, Chilling Out

Lineage: Hellfire x Ponche Nuevo

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool