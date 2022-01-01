About this product
Smoking Cali Gold is like hitting the happiness jackpot before discovering the best night of sleep you’ve ever had. Brimming with a wealth of different flavors like freshly picked herbs and zesty lemon juice, it’s the well-balanced strain of your dreams. Prepare to feel your muscles melt into a delightful puddle as your eyelids slowly droop to a close — you’ll wake up in the morning feeling refreshed and ready to seize the day.
Feelings: Blissful, Sleepy, Heavy
Flavor: Crushed Mint, Eucalyptus, Citrus
Usage: Zzz’s, Pain Relief, Insomnia
Feelings: Blissful, Sleepy, Heavy
Flavor: Crushed Mint, Eucalyptus, Citrus
Usage: Zzz’s, Pain Relief, Insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.
Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.