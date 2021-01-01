About this product

This well-known, sweet-citrus strain is a daytime delight, offering an energizing boost right out of the chamber. Thanks to its trademark mix of sweet and pine terpenes, Cherry AK kicks off with a cerebral bang that keeps you engaged, active, and focused, making it the perfect accompaniment to creative pursuits. Whether that involves a backyard pool party, a burst of inspiration, or a reflective walkabout in the woods, Cherry AK is one of cannabis’ most reliable tools for elevating your consciousness.



Feelings: cerebral, focus, euphoria

Flavor: Sweet-cherry, mint, earthy

Usage: Energizer Battery, daytime pick-me-up, finishing that novel

Lineage: Cherry Phenotype from AK47 strain

Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene