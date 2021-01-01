Named for its super funky stench, everyone will know when you walk into the room with a few First Class Funk buds. Perfect for the experienced cannabis connoisseur, these spicy, gas-y nugs deliver equally powerful effects. First, you’ll feel a wave of bliss overcome your mind until a heavy, full-body high locks you down for good. If you plan on enjoying this strain during the day, make sure you’re ready to stay put or have a refreshing midday nap.



Feelings: Blissful, Sedative, Sleepy

Flavor: Black Pepper, Diesel, Funk

Usage: Aches & Pains, Sleep, Afternoon Nap