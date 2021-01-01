Loading…
Logo for the brand Glass House Farms

Glass House Farms

Flo White [5 Pack]

About this product

A must-try for daytime smokers, Flo White is the child of two legendary parents: The elusive strain, The White, and DJ Short’s equally mysterious masterpiece, Flo. The two come together to create the ultimate sativa with a high-energy, clear-headed high ideal for a midday solo joint or socializing with friends. Its forest green nugs with bright orange hairs boast a refreshingly minty flavor with a hint of soothing sage that effortlessly uplifts your mind while you float off into a focused euphoria.

Feelings: Euphoric, Focused, Bright
Flavor: Pine, Mint, Clary Sage
Usage: Afternoon Pick-me-up, Socializing, Beach Day
Top Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
