This stellar pre-roll pairs perfectly with fun in the sun, your next dinner party, or anytime you’re craving some creative “me” time. Sweet, but not overwhelming, Galactic Gelonade perfectly balances juicy fruit flavors with fresh herbs and a slight chemical undertone. The result? One out-of-this-world pre-roll that keeps you in good spirits all day (or night) long.

—

Blend: Gelatti & Alien Mints Flower x Gelonade SPM

Feelings: Joyful, Social, Inspired

Flavor: Stone Fruit, Sage, Perfume

Usage: Daytime Sesh, Beach Party, Creative Endeavors

