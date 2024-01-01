Galactic Gelonade [Infused 5pk] GHF x FIELD

by Glass House Farms
This stellar pre-roll pairs perfectly with fun in the sun, your next dinner party, or anytime you’re craving some creative “me” time. Sweet, but not overwhelming, Galactic Gelonade perfectly balances juicy fruit flavors with fresh herbs and a slight chemical undertone. The result? One out-of-this-world pre-roll that keeps you in good spirits all day (or night) long.

Blend: Gelatti & Alien Mints Flower x Gelonade SPM
Feelings: Joyful, Social, Inspired
Flavor: Stone Fruit, Sage, Perfume
Usage: Daytime Sesh, Beach Party, Creative Endeavors

Glass House Farms
Grown in Carpinteria Valley, famed for its orchid and daisy greenhouses, Glass House Farms cultivates its cannabis in sparkling clean, eco-friendly greenhouses using innovative environmental controls that; maximize the coastal sun’s benefit, eliminate harsh elements and bugs that tamper with quality, minimize waste, and maximize water retention with state-of-the-art recapture systems.

Each flower is trimmed and packaged with exceeding care to deliver a consistently premium craft cannabis product.

  • CA, US: CCL18-0003034
  • CA, US: CCL18-0000512
