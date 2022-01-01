Like a fruity tea, this sweet sativa-leaning strain will perk you up and get you going and won’t weigh you down. With just a few tokes of Hella Jelly, you’ll be able to sail through your day with a newfound pep in your step and not a worry in sight. Marked by its fruity, candy-like flavor, this strain is an instant daytime classic.



Feelings: Euphoric, Energizing, Carefree

Flavor: Hard Candy, Fruity, Tart

Usage: Midday Pick-me-up, Concerts