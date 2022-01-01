If Jealousy Mints had a motto it would be: Refresh, reset, rejuvenate. This sweet treat of a strain offers bright and uplifting head effects while the tension melts from every inch of your body. You’ll feel as though you just left an aromatherapy massage as you inhale the minty flavor with notes of lemon and earth.



Feelings: Euphoric, Relaxed, Peaceful

Flavor: Mint Candy, Citrus, Sweet

Usage: Unwinding, Hanging Out, Listening to Music